A male pensioner was extradited from Poland to Northern Ireland on Tuesday 7 November.

He is wanted to stand trial in Northern Ireland for child sex offences.

The man is due to appear in Dungannon Magistrates Court tomorrow, Wednesday 8th November.

In a statement the PSNI said; "A man in his 70’s was today, Tuesday 7th November, extradited from Poland to Northern Ireland. He is wanted to stand trial in Northern Ireland for sexual offences committed against a child.

"The male was detained in Poland on 29th August on foot of an extradition warrant issued in Northern Ireland. Authorities in Poland ordered his extradition and today he has been returned to Northern Ireland.

"The male is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court tomorrow, Wednesday 8th November."

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This extradition is an example that shows our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders before the courts here in Northern Ireland.

“We will continue to work with our partners and use all the tools available to return wanted persons. Our message is clear that PSNI will pursue fugitives outside the jurisdiction and work closely with our international partners to have them returned to face justice in Northern Ireland.”

