The PSNI has launched a fresh appeal for information on the 18th anniversary of the murder of Martin Conlon.

Mr Conlon, aged 35 was shot in the head in the Keady area of south Armagh in 2005.

Crimestoppers have offered an award of £20,000 for anyone with information that leads to a conviction.

Police said they believe Martin Conlon had been abducted using his own car by two masked men in Armagh city on November 7 2005 before being shot and abandoned.

They said Mr Conlon was found by members of the public, just after 6.30pm, lying unconscious on the Farnaloy Road near Keady.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly described a “calculated, ruthless and cold-blooded murder”, and urged anyone with information to speak to police.

“Martin had sustained gunshot wounds to his head. He was taken to hospital but, sadly, died upon arrival,” he said.

“We believe he had been bundled into the back of his own car, a silver-coloured Volkswagen Passat, by two masked men.

“This was in the Greenpark Crest area, just off the Monaghan Road in Armagh, earlier that evening. The car was driven, by one of the men, to the Farnaloy Road where Martin was shot and abandoned.”

He went on: “This was a calculated, ruthless and cold-blooded murder, which took place in the early evening – a time when members of the public, including children, would have been out and about.

“I have no doubt there are individuals who know who carried out this most cruel of attacks, and I am asking you to search your conscience. Please imagine, for just one minute, the loss and heartache that Martin’s loving family have endured.

“It’s 18 years on, and Martin’s mother and father have sadly since passed away. They died without seeing those responsible for their son’s murder held to account, while those loved ones who remain are left with ongoing sorrow.

“I understand there may be reluctance to come forward. And I am keen to highlight the support of the charity Crimestoppers, who are independent from the police. Crimestoppers are offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Martin’s murder. Information can be given with 100% anonymity.”

A spokesperson for Crimestoppers added: “To stay anonymous, or to be eligible for the reward, you must pass on information exclusively to the charity Crimestoppers.

“With Crimestoppers, computer IP addresses are never traced. Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility. We are independent of the police and guarantee complete anonymity.

“The reward will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police. A reward code must be asked for when speaking to our Contact Centre or when completing an anonymous online form via our website.”

