Tributes have been paid to the two teenagers who died in a road crash in Co Donegal.

They were friends Alana Harkin and Thomas Gallagher.

Gardai said Ms Harkin and Mr Gallagher, in their late teens, died in the collision in the Gleneely area in the early hours of Monday.

A second male, also in his late teens, was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Helen Gallagher in a Facebook post said the family hearts were "sore".

"Thomas was the light in every room and his loss has forever changed our lives," she wrote.

One car was involved in the incident on the R238 at Terrawee at around 12.30am.

“Two occupants of the car, a female and male aged in their late teens, were pronounced deceased at the scene and their bodies have been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“The third occupant of the car, a male aged in his late teens, has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.”

The chairman of the Inishowen Municipal District of Donegal County Council, Terry Crossan, said he was “completely horrified” to learn of the crash.

“I would like to offer my sincere condolences to their parents and to their wider extended families.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to commend the emergency services, the gardai, the ambulances, who have to deal with these situations first hand.

“To have lost two more of our young people is absolutely tragic.”

Alana worked for Simpson's Bar and Restaurant.

"It’s with a heavy heart that we lost our dear friend and colleague," it wrote in a Facebook post.

"Alana had a smile that would brighten up any room, she was always so bubbly and friendly, she will always have a special place in our hearts and will be sorely missed by all. We would like to send our deepest condolences to The Harkin & Gallagher families."

Funerals for both are to take place on Friday.

Gardai in Buncrana are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

