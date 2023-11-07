Play Brightcove video

Murder appeal

The PSNI has launched a fresh appeal for information on the 18th anniversary of the murder of Martin Conlon.

Mr Conlon, 35 was shot in the head in the Keady Area of South Armagh in 2005.

Crimestoppers have offered an award of 20,000 pounds for anyone with information that leads to a conviction.

King's speech

The King will deliver his first King's Speech in the House of Lords.

The address which is written by the governing party, which in this case is the Conservatives, lays out what bills they hope to pass in next 12 to 18 months.

The speaker of the Irish Senate will attend the ceremony for the first time.

Fatal crash

A 15-year-old girl has died following a crash on the Dunhill Road in Macosquin last Thursday.

Candice Tosh from the area died in hospital from her injuries. Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Flooding plea

The leaders of the five main political parties have written to the Secretary of State requesting resources from the Treasury for a flooding relief scheme.

Hundreds of business have been damaged after the record rainfall.

In a statement last night Chris Heaton Harris said he stands ready to support and provide assistance where possible.

Cancer march

Around 80 people living with cancer in Northern Ireland, will march to Stormont to demand action from MLA's on the state of the health service.

The march organised by the charity MacMillan aims to put pressure on politicians to sort out delays to testing and treatment for the disease within the NHS.

