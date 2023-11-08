The Northern Ireland Secretary of State has announced £15million of support for homes and businesses impacted by recent flooding.

However, the money announced from Chris Heaton-Harris is not new money, but a reallocation of existing Northern Ireland funding.

Parts of counties Down and Armagh were particularly badly affected.

“The floods have been devastating for all those who have suffered the destruction of their homes and businesses,” Mr Heaton-Harris said.

“I have previously seen myself all the hard work that has gone into the areas affected to build facilities, invest and grow businesses and improve the local area.

“I can only imagine how people must be feeling to see the destruction these floods have brought to areas they’ve invested so much in. Those who have suffered damage need reassurance that support will be available.

“This is rightly something which a devolved Executive should be able to deliver.

“However, in the absence of the Executive which could have acted swiftly, the UK Government will now make available up to £15m of support through the reallocation of existing NI funding. This will help with clean-up costs and support businesses to resume trading.

“We will continue to work closely with the NI Civil Service and local councils to ensure that support gets to those who need it as quickly as possible.”

