The Department for Infrastructure has confirmed it has received the final advisory report from the public inquiry into the new A5 dual carriageway.

It says it is now giving it "careful consideration".

The A5 road, which links the city of Londonderry with Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone, has been the subject of calls for improvement due to the high volume of fatal collisions on the road.

A scheme to turn the A5 into a dual carriageway was first greenlit in 2007, but has been held up by legal proceedings.

The public inquiry into the billion-pound project finished in June, after two weeks of hearing evidence.

In that time, the Planning Appeals Commission heard evidence from parties for the project and those against it.

The inquiry also heard from many families who have lost loved ones on the road.

The existing road was dubbed Ireland's 'worst road for deaths'.

The statement from the Department for Infrastructure said: “The department has received the final advisory Report on the Public Inquiry proceedings of 2020 and May, June of this year from the Planning Appeals Commission.

"The department is now giving careful consideration to the points raised and detailed recommendations made, before the next steps can be taken."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.