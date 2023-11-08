Play Brightcove video

David Healy says he was 'surprised' to be linked to the vacant Grimbsy Town job and is fully focused on his role as manager of Linfield. Healy emerged as the front runner to take over at the League Two club. The club are struggling in the relegation zone and sacked manager Paul Hurst two weeks ago following defeat to Doncaster Rovers.

Healy, who has been in charge at Linfield since 2015, insists he won't turn his attention to anything other than Linfield's next game. "I've always been loyal for the eight years that I have been here and I love managing Linfield, I have another year left on my contract after this season so I am fully focused on Larne on Saturday," he told UTV. When asked about previous comments claiming he would like to manage in England at some stage he replied: "The timing would have to be right. Eventually I would like to manage at a higher level across the water but I am privileged to manage Linfield and that is where my concentration is on this football club."

