A marathon penalty shootout - believed to be among the longest of all time - took place at the Ballymena Showgrounds on Tuesday evening.

Ballymena United and Coleraine couldn't be separated within 120 minutes of their League Cup clash, with the score tied at 1-1.

Penalties followed - and it took no fewer than 44 [forty-four] of the spot kicks before a winner could be decided, with the Bannsiders edging it 18-17.

Northern Ireland statistician Marshall Gillespie said it ranks joint third in the list of the longest penalty shootouts of all time.

The first eight penalties of the session were all converted, but Ballymena had the chance to win when Lee Lynch has his kick tipped around the post.

However, that opportunity passed when Corrie Burns’ shot went over the crossbar.

The next 14 penalties were scored – including ones taken by both goalkeepers – before Jamie Glackin missed his for Coleraine.

But the Sky Blues missed out again when Noah Stewart’s penalty was saved.

Several more successful penalties later, with the score at 18-17, Coleraine finally won the marathon shootout when United keeper Johnston put his attempt wide.

"It's one of the maddest things I've been involved in in football," said Coleraine player Graham Kelly.

"It's coming into Wednesday now we're doing this [post match] interview, but the most important thing is to come through it and be into the next round."

Bet McClean Cup results:Ards 3-5 Larne Carrick Rangers 2-2 Newry City (Newry win on pens)Dungannon Swifts 1-0 CliftonvilleGlentoran 1-2 LinfieldPortadown 2-1 Crusaders

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.