The DUP has condemned the "harassment" of a poppy seller at a supermarket in Lurgan.

It comes after video footage of an incident at Tesco in Carnegie Street circulated on social media.

The video appears to show a verbal altercation involving a shopper and a woman at a poppy stall.

Police said they attended an incident on Tuesday and spoke to a number of individuals.

They said no statement of complaint was made and no further action was taken.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said the video shows "intolerance".

Meanwhile DUP MP Carla Lockhart said she has "spoken with the PSNI who confirmed that abuse of poppy collectors is classed as a hate crime and will be investigated".

She continued: "Poppies are a symbol of remembrance for everyone. No-one should be forced to hide or should ever apologise for its display.

"Those who posted this video have only succeeded in displaying their own intolerance and bigotry, but they also demonstrated the importance of supporting the Poppy Appeal and of educating future generations of the reasons why we wear a poppy.”

The PSNI said: "Police in Lurgan received a report of a verbal altercation at commercial premises in the Carnegie Street area on Tuesday 7th November.

"Officers attended and spoke to a number of individuals about the matter, however, no statement of complaint was made and no further action was taken.

"Police remained in the area and continued to monitor the situation."

UTV has contacted Tesco for a statement.

