The jury in the trial of the man accused of murdering school teacher Ashling Murphy has begun considering its verdict in the case at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin. Ms Murphy, 23, was killed while exercising on a canal path in Tullamore, Co Offaly, on the afternoon of January 12 last year. Jozef Puska, 33, of Lynally Grove in Mucklagh, Tullamore, has pleaded not guilty to her murder. Judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt told the nine men and three women of the jury: “You have to be clear-eyed and unemotional in your task”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.