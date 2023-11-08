Northern Ireland's political leaders have congratulated Jon Boutcher following his appointment as chief constable - but said it must not be a "false dawn" for the PSNI.

The top job was vacated by Simon Byrne in September following a series of controversies.

Mr Boutcher faces a challenging in-tray, which includes a budget crisis, and dealing with the fallout of a significant data breach and a critical High Court ruling which said two junior officers had been unlawfully disciplined for their actions at a Troubles commemoration event.

The terror threat level in Northern Ireland also remains 'severe'.

In a social media post, Sinn Féin leader at Stormont Michelle O'Neill said: " Wishing Jon Boutcher well on his appointment as new Chief Constable.

"Huge job of work ahead to rebuild trust and confidence in the police with public, and PSNI officers.

"Focus must be on delivering an efficient and effective policing service that works and is representative of everyone in society."

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson congratulated the new chief constable on his selection.

He said: "The Democratic Unionist Party will be engaging with the new chief constable to hear his plans to restore confidence and improve relations with the unionist community.

"This appointment must not be a false dawn.

" It should be a catalyst for delivering a Police Service that treats every tradition and community with a fair hand and avoids many of the own goals we have seen in recent times."

UUP policing board representative Mike Nesbitt welcomed Mr Boutcher's appointment.

Mr Nesbitt said: "He has shown a strong start as the interim Chief Constable, improving officer and staff morale and promptly dealing with a number of challenging issues.

"I feel we will see more of the same under his leadership and look forward to working with him through my position on the Policing Board."

Posting on social media, SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said: "Congratulations to Jon Boutcher on his appointment as Chief Constable.

"The PSNI is facing serious challenges - not least of all the budgetary crisis, data breach and community policing.

"Look forward to early engagement with him in his new role."

