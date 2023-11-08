Play Brightcove video

Chief constable

Jon Boutcher has said he is "very honoured" to be selected to lead the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Mr Boutcher became interim chief constable last month following the resignation of Simon Byrne.

He was one of two candidates shortlisted for the role, and his appointment was confirmed by Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris last night.

Food banks

A foodbank charity has said they have recorded their biggest ever increase in people receiving food parcels in Northern Ireland.

The Trussell Trust revealed more than 39,000 packages were given out between April and September this year.

They say this amounts to the largest ever recorded over six months.

Education strike

Education staff across Northern Ireland have announced 48 hours of strike action which will begin next Wednesday.

Unite - who represent classroom assistants and school transport - say the industrial action is part of a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

NI squad

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill will announce his squad for the last round of the European qualifiers today.

The team will travel to Finland before rounding of the campaign against Denmark at windsor park on 20 November .

The Green and White Army sit second bottom in their group with only six points.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.