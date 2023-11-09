A senior civil servant has said the £15 million flood relief package announced by the Northern Ireland Secretary of State earlier this week, is “not the end of the story".

Chris Heaton-Harris announced the measures including rates relief and a one-off grant of £7500 for affected businesses on Wednesday 8 November.

Many traders severely impacted in Down and Armagh have said this was not enough to meet recovery costs.

On Thursday 9 November, the permanent secretary for the Department of Finance, Neil Gibson, said the department was working to provide additional emergency support.

However, he cautioned that every penny would have to be used effectively given Stormont's present financial situation.

Mr Heaton-Harris has said a functioning devolved government in Northern Ireland "could have acted swiftly" in response to the floods.

The Stormont Assembly remains collapsed amid DUP protest action over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Senior civil servants, with limited powers, have been leading departments in the absence of locally elected ministers.

The Secretary of State said: "The floods have been devastating for all those who have suffered the destruction of their homes and businesses.

"Those who have suffered damage need reassurance that support will be available. This is rightly something which a devolved Executive should be able to deliver."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.