The grand secretary of the Orange Order has urged the home secretary to clarify what she meant by comments describing pro-Palestinian demonstrations as 'hate marches' and comparing them to Northern Ireland scenes.

Rev Mervyn Gibson said he does not believe Suella Braverman's comments refer to loyal order parades in Northern Ireland.

The remarks, made in an article in The Times, have led to calls for Ms Braverman to resign.

MP Colum Eastwood likened Suella Braverman to "a pound shop Enoch Powell" over her comments to a newspaper. The SDLP leader said the Conservative minister displayed an ‘aggressive ignorance’ that makes her unfit for office. In the House of Commons, DUP MP Ian Paisley defended the Home Secretary for "criticising the police correctly”. He said the Home Secretary was referring to nationalists and Republicans in her article.

Former secretary of state for Northern Ireland Peter Hain said he believes the remarks were an attack on Orange Order marches.

However, Rev Gibson told UTV: "I don't recognise her comments as describing any loyal order parades here in Northern Ireland.

"I think the best thing she could do is to clarify her comments as to what she meant, but certainly I don't believe they refer to loyal order parades here in Northern Ireland."

Rev Gibson said the Grand Orange Lodges of Ireland, England and Scotland jointly wrote to Ms Braverman earlier this week, calling to halt this weekend's pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Their letter states: "Actions to disrupt the annual Act of Remembrance, by any group or for whatever purpose, must be recognized not only as an attack to our remembrance traditions, but a grave insult to the memory of all those who gave their lives to ensure freedom all generations who follow."

Ms Braverman's remarks claimed “hate marchers” intend to use the Armistice Day protest as a “show of strength”.

The home secretary also characterised alleged reports that organisers of Saturday’s march were linked to Hamas as “disturbingly reminiscent of Ulster”.

Downing Street has said it did not clear Braverman’s article.

Former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Peter Hain said: “Why on earth is this gratuitously offensive home secretary meddling in Northern Ireland affairs with her ignorant attack on Orange Order marches by traditional unionists?

“She should stick to her day job and stop her scattergun headline-grabbing attacks on all and sundry.”

