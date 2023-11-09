Police have arrested 44-year-old man on suspicion of indecent exposure in Belfast.

It follows a report of a man exposing himself and committing a sexual act in the area of Ormeau Park, shortly before 4pm on Wednesday.

Police said they "take reports of this nature very seriously" and are "relentless in our pursuit of perpetrators of violence against women and girls".

It continued: "Police in south Belfast received a report of a male exposing himself and committing a sexual act in the area of Ormeau Park.

"Officers on patrol in the local area responded immediately and arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of indecent exposure."

Police said the man who was arrested remains in police custody at this time.

The statement added: “I would like to reassure the local community that we take reports of this nature very seriously.

"Local police officers are committed to ensuring our public spaces are safe.

"We are here for victims and are relentless in our pursuit of perpetrators of violence against women and girls.

"I would seek the support of anyone who may have witnessed this or similar incidents in the area recently to contact South Belfast Police on 101."

