Stormont's Department of Finance is predicting a potential budget overspend for Northern Ireland of over £1billion this year.

In a financial briefing to key business and political leaders the Finance Department says despite recent cuts across department spending of £980m, Northern Ireland is still on course to overspend by £1.04bn during 2023-2024.

Around £590m is needed for public sector pay awards.

And the Stormont departments in general need £450m more to continue to deliver public services.

Stormont departments have been asked by the Secretary of State to look at ways of raising more money.

The revenue raising measures which are being considered include domestic water charges and increased tuition fees.

The Permanent Secretary for the Department of Finance Neil Gibson said: "The public sector needs to think differently about how it works and consider new ways to respond to increasing demand, deliver public services and provide better outcomes.

“My department has launched two consultations, one seeking views on other aspects of fiscal sustainability that could be considered alongside revenue raising options and the other consulting on a range of domestic and non-domestic rates relief."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.