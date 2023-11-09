House prices continue to rise in Northern Ireland, according to the latest market survey.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors says 23% of respondents noted an increase in prices in October.

It says Northern Ireland is now the only region in the United Kingdom where the price balance is currently positive.

Samuel Dickey from RICS said: “On the whole, the Northern Ireland housing market remains in a stronger position than other parts of the UK with prices increasing and sales continuing to take place.

"While respondents are reporting an easing back in new buyer enquiries, this is not unexpected given interest rate rises and the time of year.

"Respondents are more positive about the sales market over the next 12 months.

"Looking at the rental market, we’re continuing to see an imbalance of supply and demand, with not enough stock to meet the needs of the market which is driving up pricing.

"Anecdotally, we’re also seeing some landlords selling properties, which is applying further pressure to the market."

