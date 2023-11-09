Play Brightcove video

GAA President elect Jarlath Burns believes Northern Ireland supporters will receive a warm welcome at Casement Park when their side plays at the west Belfast stadium at Euro 2028.

A section of Northern Ireland supporters voiced their opposition to playing at Casement Park during last month's European Championship qualifiers against San Marino and Slovenia, but Burns feels they will be made welcome.

"I understand where the Northern Ireland supporters clubs are coming from because they are very loyal to their ground which is Windsor Park but I would say to them they will get an incredible welcome whenever the Northern Ireland soccer team play over here in west Belfast, from the people of west Belfast and the GAA community as well," said Burns.

"I think it is great for the GAA and for West Belfast, it (Casement Park) is crumbling at the moment but it is great to see a vision that in a couple of years time it is going to rise out of that and become the home of the GAA again."

