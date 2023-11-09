A second person has died following a four-vehicle crash in Co Armagh.

Ciara McElvanna, who was 44 years old and from the Armagh area, was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries following the collision in Markethill on Saturday.

Police confirmed she passed away on Wednesday.

Patrick Grimley, who was aged 40 and from the Co Armagh area, also died as a result of his injuries following the crash on the Gosford Road.

He was the secretary of local GAA club Madden Raparees.

Paying tribute in a statement, Madden Raparees club chairman Paddy Woods described Mr Grimley as a “brilliant family man”.

He added: “His love for our club was also well known and he will be terribly missed by all those who knew him, not just in Madden but further afield also."

Police say two men and one woman remain in hospital at this time receiving medical treatment.

A spokesperson added: "A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

"Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101."

