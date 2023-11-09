Play Brightcove video

Flooding support

Businesses affected by recent flooding say the support announced by the government yesterday is not enough.

Counties Down and Armagh were badly hit by flooding last week with the Secretary of State saying £15m of funding will be reallocated to help those impacted.

Politicians say Newry alone will require 38 to 40 million pounds.

PSNI chief constable funding

Northern Ireland's new chief constable has vowed to ensure policing in the region has the funding it needs.

Jon Boutcher was announced as the PSNI's sixth chief on Tuesday night.

On his first full day in office yesterday, Jon Boutcher described the service's financial position as "really challenging", outlining a £52million gap in funding this year.

House prices

House prices continue to rise in Northern Ireland according to a survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

It says it is the only region of the UK where prices continue to rise.

Pat Jennings statue

A statue of legendary Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pat Jennings has been unveiled in his home city of Newry.

During his 23-year long career, he played for Newry Town, Watford and won the FA Cup with both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

He also won 119 Northern Ireland caps.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.