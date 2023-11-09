A mural of The Undertones in Derry has caught the eye of former lead singer Feargal Sharkey.

The tribute to the legendary Northern Irish punk band has been painted on a gable end overlooking the city's walls.

Sharkey expressed his appreciation after a photograph of it was shared with him on X, formerly Twitter.

" WOW! How fantastic is that, what an absolute honour," he wrote.

"My applause and appreciation to everyone involved, never thought for one second I would ever see myself staring down from Derry walls.

"Totally brilliant bit of work."

Sharkey, who was born in Derry, joined The Undertones shortly after their formation in 1975.

The band had several UK hits including Teenage Kicks, Here Comes the Summer and My Perfect Cousin.

Sharkey later enjoyed a successful solo career with songs such as A Good Heart, which topped the charts in several countries including the UK in 1985.

