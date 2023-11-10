Play Brightcove video

Acts of Remembrance have taken place across Northern Ireland for the war dead ahead of Remembrance Sunday. The Speaker of the Assembly Alex Maskey hosted an act of remembrance at Stormont to mark Armistice Day.

At Stormont, DUP deputy leader Gavin Robinson was among those who laid a wreath in Parliament Buildings, while party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he planted a poppy cross in the Garden of Remembrance at Westminster. Alliance leader Naomi Long, UUP Chief Whip John Stewart and TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell also laid wreaths at Parliament Buildings.

UUP leader Doug Beattie attended a service at Edenderry Primary School in Portadown, Co Armagh. Across the capital city, Northern Ireland’s courts paused in the morning for a ceremony at the Royal Courts of Justice, while the new Chief Constable Jon Boutcher laid a wreath at the Police Service and RUC GC Memorial Gardens. Ceremonies will take place at Belfast City Hall on Saturday for Armistice Day and on Remembrance Sunday. Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh will be among towns across Northern Ireland which will host Acts of Remembrance on Sunday.

Mr Robinson said the memorial in Parliament Buildings stands in memory of those civil servants who gave their lives in the Second World War.

“There are 27 names on the memorial stone,” he said. “We not only remember those named but we bowed our head in honour and remembrance for all those who stepped up, wore the uniform and paid the supreme price in defending democracy in all subsequent wars and conflicts. “Those values will be respected throughout Northern Ireland this weekend as towns and villages will drop silent in dignified memory.” Mr Robinson added: “I trust the solemnity of this remembrance weekend will be respected and there will be no efforts to distract or besmirch this solemn occasion.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.