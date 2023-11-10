Gardai investigating after four teenagers fall ill at Cork school

Gardai are investigating an incident in which four male teenagers fell ill at a school in Co Cork.

The “medical incident” occurred on Wednesday at around 10am at a Fermoy school, which is understood to have involved the use of vapes.

The four youths were assessed by ambulance crews at the scene; no further immediate medical treatment was warranted.

In response to Garda inquiries related to this incident, searches were carried out at a commercial premises and residences in the Fermoy area on Thursday.

Gardai said items of “potentially evidential value” were seized during the searches, some of which have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for further analysis.

Gardai are appealing for any person with information that can assist with their investigation to contact them.

