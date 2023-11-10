Post-mortem examinations are expected to be carried out on Friday into the deaths of a man and a woman in Co Clare.

Their bodies were discovered at 2.30pm on Thursday at a residence in the village of Kilnaboy, also known as Killinaboy, in Corofin.

The pair, both aged in their 50s, were known to each other, gardai have said.

Their bodies have been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

Post-mortem examinations are due to be carried out on Friday by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster.

Gardai said the outcome of the post mortems will determine the course of their investigation.

Local councillor Joe Killeen told RTE Radio that “the shock is great” in the area and there is concern among the community at the deaths.

The scene remains preserved pending a technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Ennis Garda Station and a family liaison officer has been appointed.

Gardai have appealed to anyone who may have information to contact them.

