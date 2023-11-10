Play Brightcove video

A woman has shared the story of her remarkable quest to discover the truth about her adopted brother, whose mother moved from Uganda to Belfast in the 1960s.

Michaela Foster Marsh has been researching the life of Frankie Marsh.

Born to different mothers weeks apart, they grew up together as 'twins' in Scotland after Frankie was adopted by Michaela's family.

Frankie died in a fire aged 27, never having known the truth about his biological family and ethnic heritage, so Michaela set out on a quest to learn who he really was.

She discovered that Frankie’s mum was Janet Wevugira a student teacher who had been sent by the Ugandan Government to Belfast to train as a teacher in 1965.

Michaela travelled to Belfast but that is where the trail goes cold, as the universities have no records of Janet Wevugira’s time there.

"He was my twin," she told UTV Life.

"We were pushed around Glasgow in a twin buggy.

"It was only six weeks before he died that he said to me 'I'm ready and I want to know now about my family.'"

"He knew nothing about his family at all."

Michaela is now making a documentary marking her search to find Frankie's birth family.

"We know Frankie's mother conceived Frankie in Belfast in 1966.

"We just don't know the full story of Belfast and I'm here to do a bit of research and find out."

If you have any information and would like to contact Michaela, you can email info@starchildcharity.com

