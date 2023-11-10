Taxi fares are set to increase by up to 20%, the Department for Infrastructure has confirmed.

Maximum fares for daytime journeys will rise by almost 10%. During evenings and weekends, a taxi could cost night time revelers almost 20% more.

Drivers may charge less than the maximum fare if they wish, the department added.

Officials said price rises are being introduced to "assist the taxi industry and support the wider economy".

Changes will come into effect from next month ahead of the busy Christmas period.

It could mean a fare costing £25 on a Saturday night could cost almost £30.

The two-tiered approach is designed to balance the needs of customers, including vulnerable passengers who use taxis daily, with driver concerns around rising fuel costs.

It is also hoped the increase will address taxi shortages, particularly during evenings and weekends.

A lack of availability has led to concerns being raised about public safety.

New regulations outlined below will come into force on 5 December 2023.

Taxi fare increases Credit: Department for Infrastructure

New taxi fare charges for Northern Ireland

Monday to Friday, 6am-8pm: Initial charge £3.20, first mile approximately £4.20 and £1.86 per additional mile.

Monday to Thursday, 8pm-6am: Initial charge £4, first mile approximately £5.10 and £2.03 per additional mile.

Friday 8pm – Monday 6am: Initial charge £5, first mile approximately £6.10 and £2.03 per additional mile.

Christmas and New Year: Initial charge £5.80, first mile approximately £7.70 and £3.60 per additional mile.

The department has said waiting time and traffic congestion can factor into costs with 21 seconds costing 20p and £1 for 1minute 45 seconds.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.