Sudden death and child taken to hospital following incident in Larne

Police are investigating a sudden death in Larne. UTV also understands that a child has been taken to hospital following an incident in the Antiville area.

It's understood the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call shortly after 1pm yesterday afternoon.

Northern Ireland tax credit recipients to receive £300 cost of living payment

Families who receive tax credits and no other qualifying benefits will receive £300 as part of a cost of living payment from today.

It is the second of three payments by HMRC to those eligible. The money will go to around 850,000 families across the UK to help with everyday costs.

Northern Ireland residents encouraged to have their say on revenue raising proposals

Members of the public have been encouraged to get involved in consultations around government revenue raising measures.

This comes after the Secretary of State directed departments here to explore ways to support budget sustainability.

Yesterday, the Department of Finance's permanent secretary said Stormont departments are on course to overspend by almost half a billion pounds this year.

Number of electric drivers expected to rise

More than a third of people here say they intend to purchase an electric vehicle within the next five years.

According to the Department for Infrastructure, the top reasons for changing include their overall low running costs and that they are environmentally friendly.

