Manchester United defender Jonny Evans will be sidelined for several weeks by a thigh injury.

The 35-year-old limped out of Wednesday's 4-3 Champions League defeat by Copenhagen in Denmark, but now faces a race against time to be fit against Galatasaray on November 29.

A statement on United's official website said: "Jonny Evans will be out of action for the next few weeks with injury.

"The Northern Ireland defender suffered a thigh strain in the first half of our Champions League game with FC Copenhagen in Denmark on Wednesday."

Evans' injury means he will miss his country's last two Euro 2024 Group H qualifiers against Finland and Denmark, with Michael O'Neill's men desperate to add to the six points they have collected so far.

O'Neill is due to provide a squad update on Monday and could draft in a replacement, although Oxford's Ciaron Brown was named among the initial party on Wednesday after his return to fitness.

