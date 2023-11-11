Tries in either half from Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney allowed Ulster to battle back from 14-3 down and beat Munster by 21-14 in the United Rugby Championship.

On a night when hooker Rob Herring made his record breaking 230th Ulster appearance, Ulster's bench had the edge for them in a closely-fought game with Herring joined by Iain Henderson, John Cooney and new cap Scott Wilson in having a big impact in the second half.

Nathan Doak contributed a conversion and three penalties to securing the win with Ulster's defence holding firm in a pulsating finish to the game.

Craig Casey scored two tries in the first half for reigning URC champions Munster, with Jack Crowley converting both.

Casey scuttled over the Ulster line after just eight minutes after Munster had turned the screw on the home team's scrum and forced several penalties.

Then on Ulster's first visit to Munster's line, Ethan McIlroy collided heavily with Shane Daly resulting in the Ulster player's enforced departure and a yellow card for the visiting full-back.

The resulting penalty was slotted by Doak to get Ulster off the mark, but four minutes later 14-man Munster scored their second try as Casey again went over from close range.

On 26 minutes, Ulster finally produced an attack of note when Billy Burns' cross-kick was collected by Stockdale who made the corner. Doak just missed the conversion from the difficult angle.

The half ended with no further score, though Ulster nearly put Stockdale away again, and the teams trooped off with Munster leading 14-8.

The new half was six minutes old when Munster were penalised within range of their posts and Doak kicked his second penalty to cut the visitors' lead to three points.

Then three minutes after the hour, Doak nailed another penalty to tie things up after Munster were penalised for being offside following a strong carry from new cap Wilson.

Ulster, with subs Henderson and Herring making an impact, then cranked up the pressure and from a scrum, Timoney surged over the Munster line on 68 minutes to give the hosts the lead for the first time. Doak added an excellent conversion.

The home team then held out as Munster threw everything at their line, Herring winning the final turnover to secure the result.

