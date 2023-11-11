Armistice Day has been marked across Northern Ireland, with the Sinn Féin Lord Mayor of Belfast leading the city's act of remembrance.

A two minute silence was observed at the Cenotaph in the grounds of City Hall, where hundreds of people gathered to show their respects.

The Armistice, an agreement to end the fighting of the First World War as a prelude to peace negotiations, began at 11am on 11 November 1918.

Ryan Murphy is the latest in a series of Sinn Féin first citizens to participate in the annual Belfast service.

"When I came into post the commitment I gave to the people of Belfast was that I would be a mayor for all and I think that me being here today is an attempt to show people that I'm living up the commitment I made to them," said Councillor Murphy.

The service was organised by the Royal British Legion, which will oversee hundreds of Remembrance Sunday events tomorrow.

Philip Morrison, the Legion's Northern Ireland district president, spoke at Saturday's Armistice Day event in Belfast.

"To walk out this morning and see so many supporting the Royal British Legion was absolutely heartening," said Mr Morrison.

"When you think of all those who paid the supreme sacrifice from World War I right through to the present day, we must remember their service and it should never be forgotten."

There was was visible police presence in and around Belfast city centre this morning as the service got underway.

