Police in Strabane have made two arrests and seized a quantity of suspected Class A and C drugs following the search of a property in the town on Friday evening.

Following a search of a house, officers seized a large quantity of suspected Class A and C drugs, together with a number of mobile phones.

A 44-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were subsequently arrested on a number of drugs offences, including possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class C controlled drug, and being concerned in the supply of a Class C controlled drug.

The woman was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A controlled drug, and being concerned in supply of a Class A controlled drug.

Both remained in police custody on Saturday afternoon.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Johnston added: “This is another example, as part of Op Dealbreaker, of our determination to remove such substances from our streets and to arrest and prosecute those who make their living by dealing drugs.

"The devastating impact of the drugs trade on communities, families and children is well documented.

"Together we can stop it and I would appeal for anyone with any information about drug dealing in your local area to please pass this information to police.

“We are always grateful for the support of local communities, and would reiterate and ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.”

