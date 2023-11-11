Play Brightcove video

Armistice Day marked across Northern Ireland

Armistice Day has been marked across Northern Ireland, with the Sinn Féin Lord Mayor of Belfast leading the city's act of remembrance. A two minute silence was observed at the Cenotaph in the grounds of City Hall, where hundreds of people gathered to show their respects. The Armistice, an agreement to end the fighting of the First World War as a prelude to peace negotiations, began at 11am on 11 November 1918.

Government must 'call time' on discussions with DUP to restore Stormont, says O'Neill

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill has said "public patience is wearing thin" with the Democratic Unionist Party.

The Stormont Assembly remains collapsed amid DUP protest action over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Speaking to reporters, she accused the UK government of "pandering to the DUP".

Two arrested following drugs seizure in Strabane

Police in Strabane have made two arrests and seized a quantity of suspected Class A and C drugs following the search of a property in the town on Friday evening.

Following a search of a house, officers seized a large quantity of suspected Class A and C drugs, together with a number of mobile phones.

A 44-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were subsequently arrested on a number of drugs offences.

Ulster secure hard fought victory against champions Munster in United Rugby Championship

Tries in either half from Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney allowed Ulster to battle back from 14-3 down and beat Munster by 21-14 in the United Rugby Championship.

On a night when hooker Rob Herring made his record breaking 230th Ulster appearance, Ulster's bench had the edge for them in a closely-fought game with Herring joined by Iain Henderson, John Cooney and new cap Scott Wilson in having a big impact in the second half.

Nathan Doak contributed a conversion and three penalties to securing the win with Ulster's defence holding firm in a pulsating finish to the game.

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans out for 'next few weeks'

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans will be sidelined for several weeks by a thigh injury.

The 35-year-old limped out of Wednesday's 4-3 Champions League defeat by Copenhagen in Denmark, but now faces a race against time to be fit against Galatasaray on November 29.

Evans' injury means he will miss his country's last two Euro 2024 Group H qualifiers against Finland and Denmark, with Michael O'Neill's men desperate to add to the six points they have collected so far.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.