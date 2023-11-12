A 56-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating a number of race hate crimes in south Belfast.

Police say the man was detained on Saturday in connection with crimes against a business owner in the Sandy Row area.

He has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of arson, following reports of arson on 10th and 11th April, in which the shutters of a shop were set alight.

He was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of threats to damage property, one count of threats to kill, harassment and intimidation, following a number of reports between April and November of this year.

Local Policing lead for south and east Belfast Superintendent Finola Dornan said: "This arrest follows months of investigation and officers following up on a number of lines of enquiry.

"We hope this arrest highlights how seriously we take reports of race related hate crimes and we are committed to bringing offenders to justice and supporting victims," said Supt Dornan.

"Hate crime hurts communities on many levels. Racially motivated hate crime continues to be a priority issue for local police in South Belfast," added the senior officer.

