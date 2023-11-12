Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants took to home ice at The SSE Arena, Belfast on Saturday night in Elite Ice Hockey League action against the Cardiff Devils

After a scoreless first period it was the visitors who opened the scoring through Evan Mosey with assists going to Trevor Cox and Justin Crandall.

Giants forward Kohei Sato levelled the game after slotting home the rebound of Sean Norris’s shot from a Ciaran Long pass.

Cole Sanford gave Cardiff the lead once again when a great pass from Josh Waller left him with space slotting past Tyler Beskorowany.

The Giants scored to level the game once again when Charlie Curti's shot was turned into the net by Greg Printz with 4 minutes left in the game.

However with just 47 seconds left, Cole Sanford beat Miles Gendron to the puck, he skated in on Beskorowany and wristed a shot past him to secure the two points.

