Man arrested by police investigating assault in Forthriver Road area of Belfast
Police in north Belfast are appealing for information regarding an assault in the Forthriver Road area.
Officers received reports shortly after 5am on Sunday morning that a man had been assaulted by another man who was armed by a knife.
During the course of the incident, a man was struck by a vehicle.
One man was taken to hospital with injuries which are believed to be serious, but not life threatening.
A man in his twenties has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.
The Forthriver Road was closed for a period but has since fully reopened.
