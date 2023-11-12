Police in north Belfast are appealing for information regarding an assault in the Forthriver Road area.

Officers received reports shortly after 5am on Sunday morning that a man had been assaulted by another man who was armed by a knife.

During the course of the incident, a man was struck by a vehicle.

One man was taken to hospital with injuries which are believed to be serious, but not life threatening.

A man in his twenties has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

The Forthriver Road was closed for a period but has since fully reopened.

