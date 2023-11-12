Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Co Londonderry have made a specific appeal for information.

15-year-old Candice Tosh died in the crash on the Dunhill Road in Macosquin on Thursday 2nd November.

As part of the investigation, police are keen to speak with the driver of a small white vehicle that was heading towards the Coleraine area and stopped at the collision, which occurred at around 12:45pm.

It is believed this person may be a witness and could assist with enquiries.

Police have appealed to the driver of this vehicle, or anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who may have any mobile phone or dash cam footage to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 740 02/11/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.