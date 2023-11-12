A third person has died following a four-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Armagh.

Named locally as Ciera Grimley, the mum-of-three was travelling in a vehicle involved in the collision on the Gosford Road in Markethill at approximately 1.20am on Saturday 4 November.

Patrick Grimley, 40, and Ciara McElvanna, 44, also died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident.

Two other people remain in hospital.

Detective Sergeant McIvor, from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing, and officers are asking anyone who witnessed it to get in touch.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available, to contact us at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 104 04/11/23.”

