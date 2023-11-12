Play Brightcove video

Leo Varadkar and Chris Heaton-Harris lay wreaths at Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Co Fermanagh

Irish premier Leo Varadkar and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris have laid wreaths at a Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Co Fermanagh. On a rainy day in Enniskillen, hundreds stood in silence for two minutes to mark the occasion at the war memorial in the town. New PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher and head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady were among those who laid wreaths during the commemoration.

Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald uses leader's speech at party's ard fheis to call for "new Ireland"

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has criticised the "jaded politics" of the Irish government along with "devastating Tory austerity" as she set out the party's ambition to lead north and south of the border. Ms McDonald used her leader's speech at the party's ard fheis to call for "a new Ireland". In her address, Ms McDonald also said housing is the party's top priority and that "momentum is building" for Irish unification.

Mum-of-three dies following Co Armagh crash

A third person has died following a four-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Armagh. Named locally as Ciera Grimley, the mum-of-three was travelling in a vehicle involved in the collision on the Gosford Road in Markethill at approximately 1.20am on Saturday 4 November. Patrick Grimley, 40, and Ciara McElvanna, 44, also died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident.

Police investigating fatal crash in Co Londonderry make specific appeal for information

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Co Londonderry have made a specific appeal for information. 15-year-old Candice Tosh died in the crash on the Dunhill Road in Macosquin on Thursday 2nd November. As part of the investigation, police are keen to speak with the driver of a small white vehicle that was heading towards the Coleraine area and stopped at the collision, which occurred at around 12:45pm.

56-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating a number of race hate crimes in south Belfast

A 56-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating a number of race hate crimes in south Belfast. Police say the man was detained on Saturday in connection with crimes against a business owner in the Sandy Row area. He has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of arson, following reports of arson on 10th and 11th April, in which the shutters of a shop were set alight.

Man arrested by police investigating assault in Forthriver Road area of Belfast

Police in north Belfast are appealing for information regarding an assault in the Forthriver Road area. Officers received reports shortly after 5am on Sunday morning that a man had been assaulted by another man who was armed by a knife. During the course of the incident, a man was struck by a vehicle.

