Champion snooker player Mark Allen, with a little help from his daughter has shown off his body transformation after an incredible four-stone weight loss.

The Antrim-born snooker player took to social media in a video of himself and his daughter with both of them able to fit into his old clothes at the same time .

He wrote: "My old clothes, I can’t believe how big I was. Still work to do but at least Harleigh thought it was hilarious."

Allen previously revealed that he had lost four stone following a motivational chat with Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Speaking to Eurosport Allen admitted once weighing 19 stone saying: "I had a good chat with O’Sullivan after we played in Sheffield."

He revealed how the pair sat in his hotel room for around an hour, talking about snooker and life.

"He really helped me, it was good," he said.

Fellow competitors Mark Allen and Ronnie O'Sullivan.

O'Sullivan encouraged him to lose weight saying he would be a better snooker player as well as being better around his family.

"Everything he said has stood me in good stead and I’ve been working hard on it, and hopefully it’ll reap rewards on the table as well."

Allen before his major transformation.

Allen turned professional in 2005 following a highly decorated junior career which saw him claim the world and European amateur titles in 2004, as well as national titles at all age groups.

He is now a nine-time ranking event winner. He became the third player from Northern Ireland to win a Triple Crown Series event at the 2018 Masters. He also won the UK Championship in 2022.

Allen is also a two-time winner of his home tournament the Northern Ireland Open.

