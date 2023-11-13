A child has been taken to hospital following an incident at a train station in east Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was called to the scene at Sydenham Train Station at 8.30am on Monday.

Two emergency crews, one rapid response paramedic, and one doctor attended, along with the Hazardous Area Response Team.

In a statement the NIAS said: "Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children."

Police told UTV they were also called to the scene "following a report of a concern for safety".

The railway line was closed in both direction to facilitate emergency services.

A Translink spokesperson added: “Emergency services were called to the scene of an incident at Sydenham station this morning. “The line has now reopened although train services through stations on the Bangor line may be subject to delays.”.

