The Belfast Giants couldn’t bounce back to winning ways at the Spectrum Centre as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to the Guildford Flames on Sunday night in a tough Elite League clash on the road.

Two goals in the space of 24 seconds from Ben O’Connor and Peter Crinella in the first period set the hosts on their way and they added another goal in the second period through Bryan Lemos, the Giants Matt McLeod late strike no more than a consolation for the visitors.

