A number of flights have been cancelled, several roads are impassable and a bus station has been 'temporarily closed' due to heavy rainfall and winds of up to 80mph caused by Storm Debi.

A yellow weather warning came into effect at midnight on Sunday for every county in Ireland and is due to remain in place until 3pm on Monday.

Some areas, including east Galway and south Roscommon were issued with red warnings.

Amber warnings are in place for Counties Armagh and Down.

Dublin Airport said it "is open an operational" but as of 6am on Monday morning "four incoming and four outgoing flights have been cancelled".

It advised passengers that "some disruption is possible" throughout the day due to Storm Debi.

"Passengers are advised to contact their airline for updates on specific flights," it added.

"Passengers travelling to and from Dublin Airport are advised to take extra care this morning. "Please note some bus services are not running until after 9am due to Storm Debi."Parking spaces are available in our car parks. "Taxis are in good supply."

Meanwhile Translink said the Lisburn Bus Station has been "temporarily closed due to some water damage".

It added that "normal bus operations continue" but that "passengers should access bus stands using Pedestrian access gate via Hillsborough Road".

Elsewhere, the Coast Road in Glenarm has been closed due to "a landslide in the area".

"Diversions are currently in place via the Dickeystown Road," said police.

The Old Milltown Road in the direction of Shaws Bridge at the Belvoir Road junction, is currently also closed due to flooding. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

