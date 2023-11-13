One in four carers in Northern Ireland are suffering from mental health problems, according to new figures.

A total of 57% respondents to the Carers NI State of Caring report said they had experienced symptoms of depression and 50% reported feeling lonely.

Around 220,000 people provide unpaid care for a sick or disabled family member, friend or neighbour equating to one in eight people in Northern Ireland.

Carers NI surveyed 1,024 of those unpaid carers across NI.

The report emphasises the impact care-giving has on a carers' overall health and wellbeing.

Having a direct effect on mental health the report revealed that the pressure facing carers is leaving some considering extreme courses of action, with 24% of carers saying they have had thoughts related to suicide or self-harm.

It was found many carers didn't ask for help due to having no time to prioritise their own mental wellbeing.

The report also found one in three have put off health treatment for themselves because of the demands of caring.

Lengthy waiting lists for treatment in the health system are also a contributing factor, it was found. They are currently the highest in the UK.

A third of carers said they are concerned long-waiting times were preventing them from seeking help with their own mental health.

Providing hundreds of thousands of hours of care each week, a large majority said they had continued providing care despite feeling at breaking point.

They reported prioritising the personal, practical and emotional needs of those they care for, while also trying to juggle paid employment and bringing up children.

The report concluded: "Carers need their legislators in Stormont to make their lives better, so as a prerequisite to delivering the policy reforms outlined in the report, we are calling for the urgent restoration of Northern Ireland’s political institutions."

