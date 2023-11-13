A number of homes have been evacuated in Newry due to an ongoing security alert, while a "suspicious object" was found in a separate alert in Maghera.

Police remain at the scene on Watsons Road in Newry, having first been called to the area on Sunday evening.

Nearby roads have been closed.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area where possible.

Elsewhere, at Sunnyside Drive in Maghera a "suspicious object" was discovered.

Police described it an "elaborate hoax" and said it has been taken away for forensic examination.

The security alert in the area, which start on Sunday, has now ended.

Those who were moved from their homes have since returned and Sunnyside Drive has reopened.

