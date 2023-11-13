Ireland’s deputy premier has announced he is to travel to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory later this week.

Micheál Martin, who is also foreign affairs minister, will also travel to Egypt as part of the visit.

Speaking at the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday morning, Mr Martin said: “The situation in the region is at a critical point, with a catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and continued risks of regional escalation.

“I have been engaging intensively with regional counterparts since October 7 and will return to the region this week, following my visit in September, to continue that engagement.

“In Egypt, I hope to meet with foreign minister Sameh Shoukry and secretary general of the Arab League, Aboul Gheit.

“In Israel, I plan to see foreign minister Eli Cohen and hope also to visit the south of Israel and the communities that were devastated by the October 7 attacks.”

He said he is scheduled to meet foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki in the occupied Palestinian territory, adding he “hopes” to see Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

“I will be engaging in particular on the situation of Emily Hand, the eight-year old Irish-Israeli hostage, whose father Tom I will meet tomorrow in Dublin, as well as the situation of Irish citizens still in Gaza.”

