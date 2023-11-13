Storm Debi

The Met office is warning of a potential 'danger to life' as Storm Debi brings strong winds to parts of Northern Ireland.

Police are asking people not to make unnecessary journeys and are warning of the likelihood of flying debris if you're out and about.

An amber warning's in place across counties Down and Armagh for heavy wind and rain until midday.

There's a yellow warning for rain and wind in all other areas.

Newry alert

Police are at a security alert in the Watson's Road area of Newry.

A number of homes had to be evacuated last night and the road is closed.

Funeral of Candish Tosh

The funeral of Canice Tosh will take place later.

The 15-year-old died in a collision on the Dunhill Road in Macosquin earlier this month.

On Sunday, police investigating the crash made a specific appeal to speak with the driver of a small white vehicle that was headed towards Coleraine.

It's believed the driver may be a witness and could assist with enquiries.

Belfast assault

A man in his 20's remains in police custody in connection with an assault in North Belfast.

Officers received reports on Sunday morning that a man had been assaulted by another man who was armed by a knife in the Forthriver Road area.

During the incident, a man was struck by a vehicle. One man was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. South West Acute Hospital

Those campaigning to retain emergency general surgery at the South West Acute Hospital have staged a demonstration in Enniskillen.

The Western Trust has previously said the decision to temporarily suspend the service was taken to protect public safety.

Currently patients are transferred to Altnagelvin, which Local campaigners claim the move has left local people in Fermanagh and Tyrone feeling like "second class citizens".

