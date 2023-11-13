Two men have stolen a sum of money in cash boxes from a supermarket in Co Down.

They broke a window at the front of the store on Main Street in Loughbrickland shortly before 3am on Monday.

Both men were wearing dark clothing and gloves.

They left the scene in a light coloured Seat Leon in the direction of Dublin Road towards Newry.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

“This is a valued community business which has been targeted in this way," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"It’s our appeal to residents to tell us about any suspicious behaviour in your area.

"Any suspicious vehicles or callers to your door. No matter how insignificant you think it might be, this information could be important.”

