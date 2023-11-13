Travel disruption is expected in Newtownabbey after part of the Shore Road has been closed due to "the threat of a retaining wall collapsing".

The road is closed in both directions between Mill Road and Longwood Road.

DUP MLA for the area Philip Brett wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "given the works required, I cannot see any reopening taking place today (Monday)".

Road users have been advised to seek alternative routes.

The Department for Infrastructure has been contacted for comment.

