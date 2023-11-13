People been advised "not to make unnecessary journeys" and "stay at home where possible" as Storm Debi brings strong winds amid an amber weather warning.

The Met Office said the worst of the weather will hit Counties Down and Armagh from 6am on Monday morning until noon.

Meanwhile a yellow weather warning for wind and rain is in place for the rest of Northern Ireland between 3am on Monday and 2pm.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said: "Storm Debi is likely to bring very strong winds to the south-east of Northern Ireland on Monday morning.

"There is the likelihood of flying debris, which could lead to the possibility of injuries or the potential danger to life.

"Please stay at home where possible and do not make unnecessary journeys.

"If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind.

"Motorists should be advised of longer travel times for journeys.

"Consider the potential risks before you leave.

"Do not place yourself or others in unnecessary danger."

Travel disruption is expected.

More to follow...

