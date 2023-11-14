The Department for Infrastructure has said it is working to find a solution to reopen the Shore Road "as soon as practicable" after it was partially closed "to protect public safety".

The closure between Mill Road and Longwood Road was made on Monday.

The department said it the decision had been made due to "damage to a retaining wall".

In a statement to UTV, the department said it is "engaging closely with the landowners to identify a solution which will allow the road to be reopened as soon as practicable".

A diversion is in place country bound via Mill Road, Church Road - Longwood Roundabout - Longwood Road - Shore Road.

Meanwhile a citybound diversion is in operation via Shore Road - Longwood Road - Longwood Roundabout - Longwood Road - Shore Road.

The department said "local access will be accommodated for businesses and residents on this section of the Shore Road".

"The Department apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”

